MApN: Two patients who suffered burns transported by air to Germany

A C-27J Spartan aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Force that was equipped for medical missions is set to fly on Friday on the Otopeni - Timisoara - Hanover - Hamburg - Otopeni route to transport two patients who suffered burns.

"Both patients have been diagnosed with burns and they will be treated in specialised medical units in Germany. The medical mission has been approved by the Minister of National Defence, Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, upon the request of the Secretary of State for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat. The medical team is made of specialists from the UPU-SMURD Bucharest and the Ministry of National Defence," according to a MApN press release, Agerpres informs.

