 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

MARCH 13 IN HISTORY

Untitled istorie

1458 - Stephen the Great renews "to all Brasov-based and all merchants and all of the Land of Barsei" the privilege they used to enjoy since the Alexander the Good

1865 - Birth of physicist Dragomir Hurmuzescu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (d. May 31, 1945)
1872 - Birth of folklorist Gheorghe T. Kirileanu, an honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (d. Nov 13, 1960)
1881 - Birth of actor Tony (Anton) Bulandra. (d. April, 1943)
1887 - Birth of General Gheorghe Mihail. (d. Feb 2, 1982)
1888 - Birth of historian Silviu Dragomir, a member of the Romanian Academy. (d. Feb 23, 1962)
1891 - Birth of writer, journalists Felix Aderca (13/26) (d. 12 December 1962)
1900 - Birth of literary historian and philologist Petre P. Panaitescu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (d. Nov 14, 1967)
1902 - Birth of historian David Prodan, a member of the Romanian Academy. (d. June 11, 1992)
1916 - Birth of actress Cella Dima. (d. March 4, 2000)
1928 - "Maiorul Mura" (Major Mura) film, directed by Ioan Timus, is premiered at the Capitol Cinema Hall of Bucharest, the only silver screen appearance of actor George Timica left behind
1935 - Birth of writer, journalist Romulus Rusan (d. 8 December 2016)
1936 - Birth of prose writer, literary critic Alexandra Indries (d. 20 January 1993)
1936 - Oedip by George Enescu sees its absolute premiere at Grand Opera of Paris
1943 - Birth of mathematician Constantin Nastasescu, member of the Romanian Academy.
1945 - Cluj host solemn session of the Romanian Government to mark the institution of Romanian administration over the entire province of Transylvania.
1952 - Birth of stage director Cristian Hadji-Culea, general director of the Iasi National Theatre House.
1976 - Death of prose writer and translator Sergiu Dan (Isidor Sergiu Rottman). (b. Dec 29, 1903)
1979 - Death of military dermatologist Scarlat Longhin, an original scientist, the precursor of non-specific immune response to the BCG vaccination; a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (b. Aug 12, 1899)
1997 - Death of actress Beate Fredanov (Friedmann). (b. May 11, 1913)
2010 - Death of theatrologist Michaela Tonitza Iordache. (b. Nov 9, 1942)
2014 - Death of stage director Aureliu Manea. (b. Feb 4, 1945)
2020 - Death of actress Carmen Galin (b. 14 March 1946).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.