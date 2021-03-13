MARCH 13 IN HISTORY

1458 - Stephen the Great renews "to all Brasov-based and all merchants and all of the Land of Barsei" the privilege they used to enjoy since the Alexander the Good

1872 - Birth of folklorist Gheorghe T. Kirileanu, an honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (d. Nov 13, 1960)

1881 - Birth of actor Tony (Anton) Bulandra. (d. April, 1943)1887 - Birth of General Gheorghe Mihail. (d. Feb 2, 1982)1888 - Birth of historian Silviu Dragomir, a member of the Romanian Academy. (d. Feb 23, 1962)1891 - Birth of writer, journalists Felix Aderca (13/26) (d. 12 December 1962)1900 - Birth of literary historian and philologist Petre P. Panaitescu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (d. Nov 14, 1967)1902 - Birth of historian David Prodan, a member of the Romanian Academy. (d. June 11, 1992)1916 - Birth of actress Cella Dima. (d. March 4, 2000)1928 - "Maiorul Mura" (Major Mura) film, directed by Ioan Timus, is premiered at the Capitol Cinema Hall of Bucharest, the only silver screen appearance of actor George Timica left behind1935 - Birth of writer, journalist Romulus Rusan (d. 8 December 2016)1936 - Birth of prose writer, literary critic Alexandra Indries (d. 20 January 1993)1936 - Oedip by George Enescu sees its absolute premiere at Grand Opera of Paris1943 - Birth of mathematician Constantin Nastasescu, member of the Romanian Academy.1945 - Cluj host solemn session of the Romanian Government to mark the institution of Romanian administration over the entire province of Transylvania.1952 - Birth of stage director Cristian Hadji-Culea, general director of the Iasi National Theatre House.1976 - Death of prose writer and translator Sergiu Dan (Isidor Sergiu Rottman). (b. Dec 29, 1903)1979 - Death of military dermatologist Scarlat Longhin, an original scientist, the precursor of non-specific immune response to the BCG vaccination; a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (b. Aug 12, 1899)1997 - Death of actress Beate Fredanov (Friedmann). (b. May 11, 1913)2010 - Death of theatrologist Michaela Tonitza Iordache. (b. Nov 9, 1942)2014 - Death of stage director Aureliu Manea. (b. Feb 4, 1945)2020 - Death of actress Carmen Galin (b. 14 March 1946).