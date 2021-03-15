 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

MARCH 15 IN HISTORY

Untitled istorie

Orthodox feast: Holy Easter's fast kicks off

1831 - Birth of Pantazi Ghica, prose writer, playwright and publicist. (d. July 17, 1882)

1876 - Timpul / (Time) newspaper is released in Bucharest, the Conservative Party's press body, where authors Mihai Eminescu, Ioan Slavici and I. L. Caragiale used to publish

1915 - Birth of zoologist and biologist Nicolae Botnariuc, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. March 1, 2011)

1940 - Death of philosopher, logician, mathematician, professor and journalist Nae Ionescu (b. June 4, 1890)

1942 - Death of writer Vasile Demetrius (Vasile Dumitrescu). (b. Oct 1, 1878)

1949 - Death of prose writer Gheorghe Braescu. (b. Jan 29, 1871)

1960 - Birth of Ioan Andone, retired international football player, former coach of FC Dinamo Bucharest.

1964 - Men's handball national team wins the world champion title for the second time, in Prague.

1964 - Death of Alexandru Osvald Teodoreanu (Pastorel), prose writer, poet, essay writer and translator. (b. July 30, 1894)

1966 - Establishment in Bucharest of Association of International Law and International Relations (ADIRI).

1977 - Death of Tudor Mainescu, epigrammatist, satire prose writer: O picatura de parfum (A drop of perfume), Suras (Smile), Schite oarecum vesele (Somewhat cheerful writings). (b. Feb 23, 1892)

1986 - Death of actor Alexandru Giugaru. (b. June 23, 1897)

1991 - Establishment in Bucharest of the Nicolae Titulescu European Foundation, to honour the memory of the great diplomat, politician and jurist Nicolae Titulescu.

2015 - Death of writer and translator Alexandru Vlad. (b. July 31, 1950)

2015 - Death of actor Eusebiu Stefanescu. (b. May 3, 1944)

2019 - Participants in 8th European summit of regions and cities adopts the Bucharest Declaration dubbed "EU construction from scratch, alongside the regions and cities".AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.