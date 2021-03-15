MARCH 15 IN HISTORY

Orthodox feast: Holy Easter's fast kicks off

1831 - Birth of Pantazi Ghica, prose writer, playwright and publicist. (d. July 17, 1882)

1876 - Timpul / (Time) newspaper is released in Bucharest, the Conservative Party's press body, where authors Mihai Eminescu, Ioan Slavici and I. L. Caragiale used to publish

1915 - Birth of zoologist and biologist Nicolae Botnariuc, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. March 1, 2011)

1940 - Death of philosopher, logician, mathematician, professor and journalist Nae Ionescu (b. June 4, 1890)

1942 - Death of writer Vasile Demetrius (Vasile Dumitrescu). (b. Oct 1, 1878)

1949 - Death of prose writer Gheorghe Braescu. (b. Jan 29, 1871)

1960 - Birth of Ioan Andone, retired international football player, former coach of FC Dinamo Bucharest.

1964 - Men's handball national team wins the world champion title for the second time, in Prague.

1964 - Death of Alexandru Osvald Teodoreanu (Pastorel), prose writer, poet, essay writer and translator. (b. July 30, 1894)

1966 - Establishment in Bucharest of Association of International Law and International Relations (ADIRI).

1977 - Death of Tudor Mainescu, epigrammatist, satire prose writer: O picatura de parfum (A drop of perfume), Suras (Smile), Schite oarecum vesele (Somewhat cheerful writings). (b. Feb 23, 1892)

1986 - Death of actor Alexandru Giugaru. (b. June 23, 1897)

1991 - Establishment in Bucharest of the Nicolae Titulescu European Foundation, to honour the memory of the great diplomat, politician and jurist Nicolae Titulescu.

2015 - Death of writer and translator Alexandru Vlad. (b. July 31, 1950)

2015 - Death of actor Eusebiu Stefanescu. (b. May 3, 1944)

2019 - Participants in 8th European summit of regions and cities adopts the Bucharest Declaration dubbed "EU construction from scratch, alongside the regions and cities".AGERPRES