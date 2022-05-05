Marius Copil qualifies for quarters in doubles event in Prague challenger tennis tournament

The pair formed of Romanian tennis player Marius Copil and Australian Max Purcell qualified on Wednesday for the quarter finals of the doubles event within the challenger tournament in Prague, equipped with prizes worth 45,730 Euro, after 6-4, 6-3 against pair Grigoriy Lomakin (Kazahstan) / Vishnu Vardhan (India).

Copil and Purcell achieved victory after 63 minutes, with 7 aces.

The Romanian team ensured a cheque worth 550 Euro and 15 ATP doubles points.

During the quarters, Copil and Purcell will face-off against the Portuguese team of Nuno Borges / Francisco Cabral, seeded three.

During the simple event, Copil was defeated in three sets during the first round by Italian Lorenzo Giustino, after missing three match balls during the second set.AGERPRES