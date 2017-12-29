Marius-Iulian Carabulea set to coordinate activity of National Agency for Mineral Resources

Marius-Iulian Carabulea is set to take over as coordinator of the activity of the National Agency for Mineral Resources (ANRM), according to a decision of Prime Minister Mihai-Tudose.

Thus, Carabulea - a Deputy Secretary of State of the Government, the equivalent of a Secretary of State - will sign all the necessary documents for ANRM to carry out its activity.



Moreover, the head of the Executive decided to remove Gigi Dragomir as head, also the equivalent of a Secretary of State, of the National Agency for Mineral resources. Dragomir has been had of ANRM since October 3 this year.



Prime Minister Tudose's decision were published in the Official Journal on Friday.

