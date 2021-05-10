Market value of Romanian companies listed on BVB surpasses 120 billion RON

The market value of Romanian companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) reached new records in April and surpassed 120 billion RON, after a growth of over 20% this year alone, according to a report from the BVB.

Capitalization of Romanian companies on the BVB main market thus passed the registered level prior to the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus.

"The market capital already offered a reply to the question on when is it best to list a company, and the answer is at any time because the company's value will be given transparently by supply and demand, and the market's mechanisms allow a constant reevaluation of any business. Romania's valuable companies receive a market certification through their presence on the stock market. What today is worth 120 billion RON, on long term it can be worth a lot more. We are encouraging as many companies as possible to get listed because their presence on the local stock market is proof of economic health, not only national pride. The status of a listed company is a certification of managerial performance and allows quicker and more efficient ways of accessing financing. Only by listing as many companies as possible on the stock market will Romanians fully benefit from the success of the companies where they can become shareholders, not just clients. Basically, the stock market is more than a trading platform, it is an environment for durable development," said Radu Hanga, the chairman of the BVB Board of Directors.