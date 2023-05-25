MAY 25 IN HISTORY

Orthodox holiday: Ascension of the Lord

Slovakian Language Day

1411 - Prince of Moldova Alexander the Good (1400 - 1432) and King Wladislaw II Jagiello of Poland (1400-1432) seal in Roman a Moldovan - Polish Treaty

1827 - Petrache Poenaru obtains in France the invention license for his "portable endlessly ink self-supplying pen" (the fountain pen, the predecessor of today's pen)

1849 - The Romanian Democratic Committee in Paris addresses the French National Assembly a protest against the provisions of the Balta Liman Convention

1862 - Mihail Kogalniceanu delivers noted speech on Improvement of peasants' life in which he spoke in favour of ownership and end of feudal free work for land owner

1883 - Death of composer Ciprian Porumbescu, author of a famous Ballad for violin and orchestra and of the first Romanian operetta "Crescent" (b. 2 October 1853)

1898 - Birth of philologist Constantin Balmus, member of the Romanian Academy (d. July 13, 1957)

1899 - Birth of physicist Alexandru S. Sanielevici, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 21 December 1969)

1908 - Birth of economist Costin Kiritescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 13 December 2002)

1917 - Death of composer Iacob Muresianu (b. 29 June 1857)

1919 - First audition in Bucharest of Symphony No. 3, under the baton of the composer

1920 - Inauguration of Romanian Opera of Cluj-Napoca, with Aida by Giuseppe Verdi

1927 - Death of folklorist and historian Dimitrie Dan, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (23 March 1904). (b. 8 October 1856)

1930 - Birth of theatre director Radu Penciulescu, founder of Teatrul Mic. (d. 21 March 2019)

1933 - Birth of literary critic and historian Eugen Simion, president of the Romanian Academy; president of the Academy's Philology and Literature Section; director of the George Calinescu Institute of Literature History and Theory; member of the Education Subcommittee of Romania's National UNESCO Committee (d. 18 October 2022)

1935 - Death of Arad Bishop Grigorie (Gheorghe) Comsa, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 13 May 1889)

1952 - Birth of composer Dumitru Lupu (d. July 22, 2017)

1984 - Death of prose writer Henriette Yvonne Stahl (b. 9 January 1900)

1987 - Official visit in Romania of Mikhail Gorbachev, secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union

1998 - Death of prose writer, essayist and journalist Stefan Banulescu (b. 8 September 1926)

2002 - Death of poet, essayist and translator Stefan Augustin Doinas (Stefan Popa), honorary member of the Writers' Union, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 26 April 1922)

2005 - The first multi-storey car park in Romania, with 1,000 spaces, is inaugurated in Bucharest - Parking Unirea

2011 - Death of painter Ion Salisteanu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 6 October 1929)

2014 - Election for European Parliament take place. The PSD-UNPR-PC Alliance gets 16 mandates, the PNL gets 6 mandates, the PDL gets 5 mandates, the UDMR grabs 2 mandates, the PMP snatches 2 mandates and Mircea Diaconu (independent) gets a seat

2014 - Romanian athletes win six medals of gold, one silver, one bronze at the European Juniors Rowing Championships in Hazewinkel, Belgium.