May 31 in history

Combat Engineers Day

1859 - Ruling Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza, a career military himself, approves Report no. 1902, submitted by the government of Moldavia through which it asked for the approval of founding and maintaining an engineers' battalion, necessary to 'developing the public works'; the establishment of the first engineers' unit of the Romanian Army

1877 - Ruling Prince Carol I takes over leadership of the Romanian Army

1883 - Birth of Onisifor Ghibu, teacher and memoirist, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 31 October 1972)

1913 - Birth of composer, conductor and piano player Constantin Silvestri (d. 21 February 1969)

1915 - Birth of physician Voinea Marinescu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 2 September 1973)

1933 - Birth of painter Lucia Maria Victoria Frentiu

1954 - Birth of songwriter, interpreter Nicu Alifantis

1954 - Death of physicist Dragomir Hurmuzescu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 13 March 1865)

1962 - Birth of Rasvan Popescu, writer, journalist and scenarist, member of the National Audiovisual Council (CNA), chairman of the CNA

1969 - Death of geologist Gheorghe Macovei, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 25 September 1880)

1990 - Death of poet, essayist Vasile Nicolescu (b.1 November 1929)

2004 - Official opening of National Contemporary Art Museum Hqs. (MNAC), located in one of the wings of the Parliament Palace; the MNAC opens doors to public on 29 October 2004

2005 - President Traian Basescu starts official visit to Japan, at the invitation of the Emperor of Japan. He attends official opening ceremony of National Day of Romania at Expo Aichi 2005 in Nagoya, and is welcomed by Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko at the Imperial Palace of Tokyo

2014 - President Traian Basescu welcomes at Cotroceni Palace, Prince Charles of Wales, who is on a private visit to Romania

2015 - Private visit by Prince Charles in Romania. He is welcomed by president Klaus Iohannis

2019 - Pope Francis arrives in Bucharest for a state, pastoral and ecumenical three-day visit, unfolded under the title "Let us walk together!" On this occasion, Pope Francis is welcomed with military honors at Cotroceni Palace by president Klaus Iohannis, has a private meeting with the Romanian Orthodox Church Patriarch Daniel, meets members of the BOR Permanent Synod, visits the National Cathedral's site, as well as the St. Joseph Cathedral where he attends the Holy Mass. PM Viorica Dancila also has private audience at Pope Francis

2021 - President Klaus Iohannis attends the inauguration ceremony of the headquarters of the Euro-Atlantic Center for Resilience (E-ARC), also attended by Prime Minister Florin Citu, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana and Vice-President of the European Commission for Interinstitutional Relations and Forecasting, Maros Sefcovic.AGERPRES