MAY 8 IN HISTORY

Day of equal opportunities between women and men

1852 - The comedy "Chirita in the province" by Vasile Alecsandri premieres in Iasi.

1879 - Birth of Ion Constantin Filitti, historian, jurist and Romanian diplomat, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. 21 September 1945)

1887 - Birth of internationally renowned pianist and teacher Florica Musicescu, considered one of the founders of the Romanian school of piano. (d. 19 March 1969)

1924 - Birth of Petru Dumitriu, screenwriter, writer and novelist, author of "Family Chronicle," honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (d. 6 April 2002)

1929 - Birth of Cezar Grigoriu, director, light music singer, theatre and television director, producer of musicals. (d. 14 October 1978)

1937 - Birth of Darie Novaceanu, poet, translator and essayist. (d. 3 April 2018)

1948 - Birth of poet Dan Vasile.

1956 - Birth of former footballer Victor Piturca, European Champions Cup's winner, former coach of Romania's national football team.

1972 - Romania's Museum of History, the current National Museum of History, is inaugurated.

2003 - The U.S. Senate unanimously ratifies in Washington the NATO Accession Protocols of the seven European states invited to become members of the Alliance - Romania, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Slovenia.