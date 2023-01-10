Measures to support immediate needs of social groups in difficulty, implemented by government

Measures to support the immediate needs of social groups in difficulty, primarily aimed at Romanians who face an extreme level of social exclusion, are to be implemented by the government, minister of Investments and European Projects Marcel Bolos said on Monday, informs the relevant ministry in a press release.

"The data clearly show it, we are still facing a dominant form of poverty that can lead to food insecurity, in certain situations. These things mean that more than two million citizens will not be able to afford a decent standard of living for the year 2023. Precisely for this reason, at the level of the Government, we have devised a package of measures that are integrated and complementary, so as to ensure an efficient financial allocation of the interventions," said minister Marcel Bolos.

The Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE) will continue to provide a 500-RON aid for clothing and supplies, with 405,000 preschoolers and students having benefited from it in the 2022-2023 school year, compared to 245,000 beneficiaries in the previous school year.

At the same time, MIPE is taking steps to implement a measure that will finance the granting of resilience vouchers to support the vulnerable population by improving living conditions through investments in community services that include the possibility of support in household/daily activities, as well as some services for house repairs.

In the spring of this year, MIPE will start the distribution of the 6th tranche of food packages under the "Granting of food aid packages" project, financed by the Assistance for Disadvantaged People Operational Programme (ADOP). The packages will reach 1,188,852 beneficiaries. The packages contain 12 basic foods (38 units) and come from producers in Romania.

The Social Dignity and Inclusion Operational Programme (SDI OP) will also cover assistance measures aimed at providing support for employment but also for those who require support in order to exercise their legal capacity.

"Assistive technologies (electric ramps, reading software for the blind, etc.) for people with disabilities have a high price that cannot be covered by the majority of those who need such a device. In the period 2014-2020, such devices were financed by the Operational Programme Human Capital (POCU), but only for some of the people between the ages of 18 and 64," the press release states.

Thus, over 7,000 people with disabilities, aged between 18 and 65, received vouchers in the amount of up to 5,000 euros to purchase equipment that would improve their lives and, at the same time, give them the chance at a remunerated activity: readers for the blind, wheelchairs, audio prostheses, elevators, various writing or drawing aids but also robotic manipulators, among others.