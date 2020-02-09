Meat and fish product exports worth 150.4 million euro, in first ten months of 2019

Romania exported, in the first ten months of 2019, products made from meat and fish worth 150.4 million euro, an increase of 6 pct over the previous year, according to data centralized by the National Institute for Statistics.

Exports of meat and fish products headed mainly (98 pct) to the European Union market (147.1 million euro value of exports to community countries. In the rankings for destinations were the United Kingdom (exports worth 27.5 million euro), France (22.8 million euro), and Germany (22.3 million euro).In what regards imports of meat and fish products, they totaled 203.5 million lei (plus 16.3 pct) and most of it (186.7 million euro) came from EU countries, especially Germany (49.3 million euro), Poland (38.5 million euro) and Hungary (23.4 million euro).