MEC: 3,942 pupils - affected by suspension of classes because of influenza

The partial or full suspension of classes in many educational units in Romania because of the influenza virus currently affects 3,942 pupils, a figure that does not represent the number of ill children, the Ministry of Education and Research made the announcement on Monday.

Classes are partially or fully closed in Bucharest and other 12 counties.

Therefore:

* in the Alba County two educational units are partially closed

* in the Brasov County - 20 units are partially closed

* in the Bucharest Municipality - 39 units are partially closed

* in the Buzau County- one educational unit is partially closed

* in the Calarasi County - one educational unit is partially closed

* in the Cluj County - seven educational units are partially closed

* in the Constanta County - three educational units are partially closed

* in the Dambovita County - one educational unit is partially closed

* in the Iasi County - one educational unit is partially closed

* in the Olt County - one educational unit is partially closed

* in the Salaj County - four educational units are partially closed

* in the Suceava County - one educational unit is partially closed

* in the Teleorman County - one educational unit is partially closed.

AGERPRES

