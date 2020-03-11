 
     
Medics perform epidemiological triage at border checkpoints

Medics help the epidemiological triage at the checkpoints of the southern, western and northwestern border, the Ministry of National Defence announced on Wednesday.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday approved the request in this sense coming from the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU).

Thus, teams of medics and sanitary personnel performed, starting from Tuesday night to Wednesday, the epidemiological triage together with the teams of specialists from the local public health departments at the border checkpoints in Bors, Calafat, Moravita, Iron Gates 1 and Iron Gates 2.

