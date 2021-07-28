Medieval Sighisoara Festival, organized in record time after lifting of restrictions imposed by pandemic

The 27th edition of the Medieval Sighisoara Festival, which will take place July 30 - August 1, was organized in record time by the local public administration, after the lifting of the restrictions imposed by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, said, on Wednesday, in a press conference, the mayor of the City, Ioan-Iulian Sirbu, Agerpres informs.

"The first medieval festival in Romania, the Medieval Sighisoara Festival will take place this year between July 30 - August 1. Reaching its 27th edition, the festival captures, over three days, the medieval style with all it has to offer that's beautiful and authentic. Thus, over 100 artists, from Romania and abroad, will be present in Sighisoara, and the program will comprise music and medieval dances, a theater play premiere, animation and theater for children, workshops and craft camps, knights, dames, warriors, troubadours and minstrels. All of this to take place in a real medieval atmosphere, in the Citadel of Sighisoara (...) The relaunching of the Medieval Sighisoara Festival is, for the tourism of Sighisoara, a very important matter, because it keeps local tourism alive. I believe that Sighisoara still should appear on the international map of the world's quality events," said Ioan-Iulian Sirbu.

The festival will take place in the Medieval Citadel - Citadel Square, Museum Square, between the Monastery Church, the Arms Museum and the Clocktower, School Street, Duckling Square, the park in the Cobblers' Tower area and the Citadel Wall Street, as well as at the Sander Hall, Octavian Goga Square, Mill Street, Octavian Goga Street and Hermann Oberth Square.

The deputy mayor of the City, Bogdan Burghelea said that the rules for the festival's conduct are very strict, thus sellers will have two areas, and in the Medieval Citadel only artisan products from the medieval era are to be sold.

As a novelty to encourage authentic local craftsmen, the Sighisoara City Hall will make these spaces available for free.