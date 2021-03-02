Men injured in Inotesti fire, intubated, in serious condition

The two men who were injured on Monday night in the fire that broke out in the commune of Colceag in Prahova County, Inotesti village, are intubated, their condition being serious, Violeta Tanase, the spokesperson of the Ploiesti Emergency County Hospital told AGERPRES on Tuesday.

According to her, the men underwent surgery to clean the wounds, and are currently in the Intensive Care Unit, being intubated.

She added that, for the time being, there are no vacancies for their transfer to a hospital in Bucharest, and the Health Ministry announced that steps will be taken to send them for treatment abroad.

"The 59-year-old patient has burns on approximately 60% of the body surface. The 53-year-old patient has burns on 60-70% of the body surface. At the first assessment, both have affected upper airways," the Health Ministry informed on Monday evening.

According to the quoted source, the men meet the criteria for admission to a large country center.

"Given the first information transmitted on the affected area and the degree of burns, the patients meet the admission criteria in a high-burn center. Romania does not currently have such a center. After receiving the conclusions of the specialized commission of the hospital, the transfer is to be decided. The doctors in Ploiesti are currently working on stabilizing the patients," the Health Ministry mentioned.