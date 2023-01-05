Men's handball: Romania loses to Spain 42-29 in friendly

The Romanian men's national handball team was defeated by the Spanish team with a score of 42-29 (23-16), on Thursday evening, in Benidorm, in a training tournament.

The first ten minutes were balanced, with the hosts having a one-goal advantage. "Hispanos" then broke away, at 14-8 (20), and at halftime they had seven more goals on the scoreboard (23-16), Agerpres informs.

The gap continued to grow after the break, 29-20 (40), 37-23 (50), so that in the end the difference was 13 goals, 42-29.

In the other match on Thursday, Argentina defeated Bahrain 31-27 (16-12).

On Friday, the matches Romania - Argentina (17:45) and Spain - Bahrain (20:00) will be played, and on Saturday the matches Romania - Bahrain (16:45) and Spain - Argentina (19:00) are scheduled.