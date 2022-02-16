 
     
MEP Ciolos: 'Those who toy with abolition of SIIJ endanger financing from European funds'

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Dacian Cioloș

Those who toy in Romania with "see the Special Section, now there is no Special Section" risk endangering the financing from European funds for the development of the country, appreciates MEP Dacian Ciolos.

The clarifications are made after the EU Court of Justice rejected on Wednesday the appeals made by Poland and Hungary regarding the regulation whereby the European funds are conditioned by the observance of the rule of law.

"The decision comes a year after the Renew Europe group, but I, too, have repeatedly called on the European Parliament and the Commission and President Ursula von der Leyen to enforce this regulation and penalize the governments of Hungary and Poland. It has been a year since we launched this call, but as of today the President of the European Commission can no longer postpone a decision in defense of European values. Moreover, those who are toying today in Romania with 'see the Special Section, now there is no Special Section', they should understand that not only do they put themselves at risk, but also the financing from European funds for the development of the country," Ciolos wrote on Facebook.

He added that, based on the decision of the EU Court of Justice, those who "steal" European money or violate EU treaties and values will no longer benefit from European funding, Agerpres.ro informs.

"We cannot finance regimes that undermine democracy and endanger the future of their countries' citizens," he said.

