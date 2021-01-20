MEP Siegfried Muresan calls for visas to be lifted for all EU citizens traveling to the US

MEP Siegfried Muresan (European People's Party/National Liberal Party- EPP/PNL) called for visas to be lifted for all EU citizens traveling to the US in Wednesday's debate in the European Parliament's plenary session on the inauguration of the new US president and the country's current political situation, according to AGERPRES.

"Today, citizens of Cyprus, Croatia, Bulgaria and Romania are still required visas to enter the United States. Let's work together with the new US administration to ensure full visa reciprocity between the United States and the European Union," the MEP was quoted as saying in a press release posted on his website, highlighting an important issue for 30 million EU citizens.

The statement was made on the day of US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Members of the European Parliament, meeting in plenary session this week, held a debate on Wednesday on the future EU-US relations and developments on the indictment proceedings against incumbent President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the Capitol violence of January 6.