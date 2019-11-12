MEP Valean: I will put my entire experience to support EU's and Romania's efforts

MEP Adina Valean, the proposal for the European Commissioner portfolio on behalf of Romania is being heard on Tuesday in the specialised committees of Parliament, occasion on which, she underscored that she would put her entire experience in view of supporting EU's and our country's efforts.

"I want to assure you that I will put my entire experience, yet again, for the next five years, to support Union's and Romania's efforts as a member state," Valean pointed out.She said that the new European Commission has a "very ambitious" programme and a "pragmatic" vision, positioning the EU as a strong global actor, "but not any kind of European Union, a sustainable Union, an inclusive Union, a European Union of values, a Union that can face the challenges of the future."Valean spoke about the priorities of the Transport portfolio, which she is to take over, showing that land transportation in "on of the main sources of pollution and, given that the common ambition is for Europe to have a green economic growth, with low carbon emissions, "an ample, profound modernisation of the entire sector is needed."Adina Valean also referred to the "intelligent mobility" idea and the safety of land transport. "Romania is short on this chapter and we all know that for safety there is a complex of factors which we should approach," she argued.According to the MEP, the European Commission's goal is no death on the EU roads by 2050 and, by 2030, the decrease by 50 percent of the number of serious accidents.Also attending the hearings of the joint European Affairs Committees are Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Transport Minister Lucian Bode.Adina Valean is an MEP of the Group of the European People's Party (Christian Democrats), chair of the Industry, Research and Energy Committee.President-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen decided last week that Adina Valean shall take over the Transport portfolio in the future community executive.