MEP Victor Negrescu: European Commission to propose 1-year extension on using 2014-2020 financial exercise funds

Social Democratic Party (PSD) MEPs and ministers endorsed, in talks with European officials, the one year extension of the period of using European funds from the 2014-2020 financial exercise.

"At the request of the European Parliament, the European Commission will propose the extension by one year of the period of using European funds from the 2014-2020 financial exercise. More exactly, one additional year to the N+3 rule and it will cover, among others, cohesion funds, social funds or those devoted to border and refugee protection," PSD MEP Victor Negrescu wrote on Facebook.

He added the measure was going to be included in the European budget, on which he was working as Social Democrat alternate rapporteur.

"The proposal has been endorsed by the PSD MEPs and minister on occasion of the talks carried out with European officials. This decision is going to be approved by the member states, and PSD wishes Romania approves the proposal soon," said Negrescu.