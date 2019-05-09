Message of Greenpeace protesters for leaders at Sibiu Summit: No future if we don't protect climate

Almost a hundred activists from Greenpeace and young people from several European countries protested in Sibiu on Thursday, conveying to the EU leaders gathered at the summit in the historical city center that there is no future if no action is taken to protect the climate.

"The Summit in Sibiu is about Europe's future, our message is short: there is no future if we do not prioritize actions to protect the climate," Alin Tanase, Greenpeace coordinator, said.Greenpeace has a protest scheduled for Thursday at 15:00 hrs in Unirii Square on "The situation of the environment in Romania and Europe" and climate change.