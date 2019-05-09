 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Message of Greenpeace protesters for leaders at Sibiu Summit: No future if we don't protect climate

greenpeace

Almost a hundred activists from Greenpeace and young people from several European countries protested in Sibiu on Thursday, conveying to the EU leaders gathered at the summit in the historical city center that there is no future if no action is taken to protect the climate. 


"The Summit in Sibiu is about Europe's future, our message is short: there is no future if we do not prioritize actions to protect the climate," Alin Tanase, Greenpeace coordinator, said. 

Greenpeace has a protest scheduled for Thursday at 15:00 hrs in Unirii Square on "The situation of the environment in Romania and Europe" and climate change.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.