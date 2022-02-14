Metalworkers' unionists to protest before Gov't House

Several metalworkers' trade unions, mainly representing employees of ALRO Slatina and Alum Tulcea, are staging a protest rally before the Government House today, with their main grievance to the regulation of the energy market, Agerpres reports.

The action is organised by the Alro Free Trade Union, the Alroproduct Trade Union, the UPS Trade Union, the Aluminium Metalworkers' Trade Union, the Aluminium Processing Trade Union and by the Alum Tulcea Trade Union.The trade unions are calling for regulation of the energy market by freezing natural gas and electricity prices to their December 2020 levels for at least one year, and establishing a difference in dealing with non-household customers who have not benefitted from state aid, as provided for under Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 81/2019, and those who benefitted from the provisions of this piece of legislation.Also, the unions are demanding scrapping the exemption of the beneficiaries under OUG 81/2019 from the capping of the electricity prices and setting the cap at 750 lei/MWh, at the highest.