Migrants caught while trying to illegally cross Hungarian border, on foot

18 migrants were caught by the western Arad Border Police while trying to cross the Hungarian border on foot, near the checkpoints of Nadlac II and Curtici, most of them being asylum seekers in Romania.

In the perimeter of the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, the police have identified, on Friday morning, ten people who were on foot, next to the freight terminal.

"Because they could not justify their presence in that area, the people were led to the police station for verification. Following the investigation it was established that they are citizens from Afghanistan, with ages between 15 and 22, most of them being asylum seekers in our country," the Arad Border Police informed.

Furthermore, the Curtici border police also identified, in the terminal near the CFR (Romanian Railways) station, two groups of migrants, 8 people in total. These people are from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, having ages between 16 and 35, most of them being asylum seekers in our country.

Investigations will continue, and migrants could be criminally investigated for attempt to cross the state border illegally.