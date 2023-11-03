Migrants from Ethiopia found hiding among medical equipment in lorry at Nadlac Border Crossing Point

Authorities with the Nadlac Border Crossing Point detected, on Friday morning, three people from Ethiopia trying to leave the country illegally, hidden in a lorry carrying medical equipment.

The driver of the lorry is Bulgarian and was carrying medical equipment from Bulgaria to Germany, according to the documents accompanying the cargo.

"On the basis of the risk profile, a thorough check of the vehicle was carried out and the border guards discovered three foreign nationals in the cargo compartment. The persons in question were taken to the border police headquarters for investigation, where our colleagues established that they are Ethiopian citizens aged between 27 and 31 years old, having legally entered Romania," informed the Arad Border Police.

While the Ethiopians are being investigated for attempted fraudulent border crossing, the Bulgarian driver is being investigated for migrant smuggling.