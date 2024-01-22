Mihaela Anton wins Romania's first medal, bronze in monobob, at 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games

Mihaela Alexia Anton won the bronze medal in the women's monobob event on Monday, Romania's first medal at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea, told Agerpres.

Anton was timed at 1 min 54 sec 34/100, ahead of Denmark's Maja Voigt (1:53.31) and Thailand's Agnese Campeol (1:54.17).

The other Romanian in the competition, Georgiana Olaru, ranked sixth (1:55.20).

This is Romania's sixth medal at the Gangwon 2024, 3 gold and 3 bronze. The first five were won by Eduard Cauneanu (ice hockey - individual skill) - gold at JOT Lillehammer 2016, Georgeta Popescu (monobob) - gold at JOT Lausanne 2020, Andrei Nica (monobob) - gold at JOT Lausanne 2020, Mihaela Hogas (speed skating - international mixed team sprint) - bronze at JOT Lillehammer 2016 and Elena Ionel (speed skating - international mixed team sprint) - bronze at JOT Lausanne 2020.

Team Romania is fielding 33 athletes, 16 women and 17 men at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics, competing in 9 disciplines: Biathlon, Bobsleigh, Speed Skating, Luge, Ski Jumping, Alpine Skiing, Cross-Country Skiing, Skeleton, and Snowboarding.