Miltary seamen mark Heroes' Day

Heroes' Day will be marked on Thursday by the Romanian Naval Forces through numerous activities organized in Constanta, Braila, Tulcea, Babadag, Bucharest and in Ciurea commune, Iasi County, to honour the Romanian heroes who died in the line of duty over time.

In Constanta, Braila and Tulcea, the military and religious ceremonies will start at 12.00 pm, and in Babadag and Ciurea, Iasi County, the ceremonies are planned for 09.00 am.

In Constanta, the ceremony will be organised at the Monument of the Heroes of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, in the Central Cemetery, in Braila at the "Saint Constantine" Cemetery of the Heroes, in Tulcea the ceremony will take place at the Cemetery of Heroes, and in Babadag - the ceremony will take place at the Monument of Heroes in the city park, between 09.00 and 09.30 am.According to a release sent to AGERPRES, this year, on the occasion of Heroes' Day, military seamen will be present in Ciurea, Iasi County, to continue the series of events dedicated to the commemoration of the 1,000 martyrs killed in the largest railway catastrophe that took place in Romania, on December 31, 1916 / January 13, 1917, in which naval commander Alexandru Catuneanu died, the one who laid the foundations of Hydrography in our country and made the first navigation map for the coast of Romania on the Black Sea.