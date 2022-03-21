Mine-laying ship 'Viceamiral Constantin Balescu' to search for mines in Romanian waters

Mine-laying ship "Viceamiral Constantin Balescu" on Monday left the Constanta military port to carry out research missions in the sea sectors of the Romanian territorial waters, with no mines having been observed yet in its patrol zone, and no information received from commercial ships in this respect, informs the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), Agerpres reports.

If such situations appear, informs the same source, the Romanian Naval Forces are ready to act with adequate counteracting equipment.MApN brings to mind that the Maritime Hydrographic Directorate (DHM), a national authority in the field of hydrography, on Friday issued a warning regarding the possible existence of dangerous mines in the north-western area of the Black Sea.According to the same source, the leadership of the Romanian Naval Forces issued emergency measures to strengthen surveillance in the Romanian territorial waters.