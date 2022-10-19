Minimum basket of goods value for 2 adults&2 children family decent living: 8,659 RON (report)

The value of the minimum basket of goods for a decent living for a family of two adults and two children for September 2022 is 8,659 RON (1 euro=4.9357 RON) per month, compared to 7,233 RON in September 2021, an increase of 19.7%, according to data from the Friedrich Ebert Romania Foundation and Syndex Romania, told Agerpres.

According to "The minimum monthly consumption basket for a decent living for the population of Romania" report, the value of the basket of goods for a family of two adults and one child is 7,112 lei per month, for a family of two adults without children it is 5,322 lei per month, and for a single adult it is 3,275 lei per month.

The basket value was recalculated based on the price indices communicated by the National Institute of Statistics for September 2022, compared to September 2021.

The report mentions that, between July and September 2018, Syndex Romania and the Quality of Life Research Institute conducted a national level research for the foundation of a minimum consumption basket of goods for a decent living for the Romanian population. The results of this research should constitute a new stage in the discussion about the resources necessary for the living of the population in Romania, not so much due to the renewal of the older concept of the minimum basket of goods, but especially due to the explicit emphasis on the notion of a decent standard of living and expenses which must be covered so that the population of Romania can ensure such a standard of living.