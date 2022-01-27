Minister Aurescu and his Bulgarian counterpart discussed on regional security

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had a telephone conversation with his Bulgarian counterpart, Teodora Genchovska, on Thursday, in which context they had an exchange of views on the regional security situation.

The two ministers stressed the importance of continuing the dialogue and diplomatic efforts at the international level in order to achieve a rapid de-escalation on the ground and to continue coordination at all levels between partners and allies, for this purpose, according to a Foreign Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES.

They also discussed the prospects and concrete measures to strengthen NATO's Eastern Flank deterrence and defence stance. In this context, Bogdan Aurescu and Teodora Genchovska appreciated the added value of the Bucharest 9 Format for coordinating the allies on the Eastern Flank, Agerpres.ro informs.

Officials reiterated their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in this context, Minister Genchovska welcomed Minister Bogdan Aurescu's proposal, which was put forward on January 24, at the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the EU Member States - Foreign Affairs Council (CAE) on the organization of a CAE meeting in Kiev, as an expression of the EU's solidarity with Ukraine, emphasizing that Bulgaria supports such an approach.

The talks also focused on the process of enlarging the European Union in the Western Balkans, with Minister Aurescu reiterating Romania's support for it.

The two heads of diplomacy welcomed and highlighted the special significance of the moment in which the conversation took place, namely the date of the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Good Neighborhood between Romania and the Republic of Bulgaria.

***

The Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Good Neighborhood between Romania and the Republic of Bulgaria was signed in Sofia on January 27, 1992, by the presidents of the two states. The basic political treaty between Romania and the Republic of Bulgaria confirmed the constructive spirit and the upward direction of the bilateral relations between the two states and represented an important pillar in the process of their European and Euro-Atlantic integration. The treaty provided the two countries with the optimal framework for analyzing ways to consolidate and diversify all areas of bilateral cooperation, as well as for their effective coordination in order to promote common interests on the European, Euro-Atlantic, regional and international agendas, according to the MAE.