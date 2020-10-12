 
     
Minister Aurescu speaks, in Luxembourg, about necessity to accomplish a "veritable strategy" regarding EU-Russia relations

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu spoke, on Monday, at the reunion of the Foreign Affairs Council of the EU in Luxembourg, about the "necessity to accomplish a veritable strategy regarding EU - Russia relations," shows the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) in a release sent to AGERPRES.

Regarding Russia, the Romanian minister "emphasized the importance of in-depth talks of the EU's relations with the Russian Federation, in light of recent developments - including the poisoning of Alexei Navalny".

In this context, Minister Bogdan Aurescu showed that the main approach of the EU in relation with Russia up to now "maintains its actuality and validness, being necessary to maintain a unitary and balanced position moving forward in applying the five guiding principles that govern this relation since 2016. More attention has to be granted by the EU in engaging the civil society in Russia.

