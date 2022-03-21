Minister Aurescu, to attend meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the EU member states

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will attend, on Monday, the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the EU member states - the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), which will take place in Brussels.

As regards Russia's aggression against Ukraine, "Minister Bogdan Aurescu will support the need to focus EU action on measures that could have a concrete and immediate effect on the ground, such as supporting all efforts to de-escalate the situation and protect civilians by creating safe humanitarian corridors, continuing support for Ukraine, managing the humanitarian situation and the flow of people fleeing Russian aggression. In this context, the Romanian official will reiterate the significant efforts undertaken and the concrete measures adopted by Romania in support of the refugees from Ukraine who come to our country, including through the humanitarian hub from Suceava, operational from March 9," informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

According to the source, Minister Aurescu will reiterate that, in the current unprecedented context, the EU must reaffirm the European perspective of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia.

Minister Aurescu will underline Romania's active efforts to support the Republic of Moldova, in line with the measures in support of the Chisinau authorities, proposed in the joint letter recently sent with the Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, and the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi.

The Romanian Foreign Minister will reiterate his support for the European perspective of the Republic of Moldova, emphasizing that this state's request to join the EU is a first step in a laborious process and will express the conviction that the move will be an additional incentive for the Republic of Moldova to continue the reforms.

During breakfast with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Macedonia Bujar Osmani, Minister Aurescu will emphasize the strategic importance of the Western Balkans, especially in the current context of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and reiterate the importance of European integration of Western Balkan states. In this context, he will reaffirm Romania's support for the opening of negotiations for the accession of the Republic of North Macedonia and Albania to the EU as soon as possible.

In relation to the adoption of the Strategic Compass document in view of its approval by the Heads of State and Government at the European Council of March 24-25, Bogdan Aurescu will emphasize the important contribution of this instrument in strengthening the transatlantic relationship and EU-NATO complementarity. It will also highlight the Compass's contribution to the implementation of the EU's Global Strategy, as well as to strengthening the EU's capacity to manage hybrid and cyber threats. In the context of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, he will emphasize the important role of the Compass in strengthening EU support for the Eastern Neighborhood states.