Minister Bolos: Green energy production must become 'immediate' priority for local authorities

Green energy production must become an "immediate" priority for local authorities, both for own consumption as well as for sale, especially given the recent rise in utility prices, Minister of Investments and European Funds Marcel Bolos said on Tuesday, in central Brasov.

During a meeting he had with the mayors of the county, the minister presented the latest decisions made by the Government, whereby the local and county authorities will have at their disposal 500 million euros, a financing scheme from European funds "aimed at encouraging measures for the production of green energy, both along the own consumption, intended for public services such as hospitals, schools, public lighting, the supply of thermal energy to the population, as well as on the sale component".

"For these, we argue that the production of green energy, both for own consumption and for sale, should become an immediate priority for local and county authorities," the minister later told a news conference, adding that if utility costs drop, there will be more money left for development and investment.

The issue of decentralization of the implementation of water and wastewater projects was also tackled during the talks, given that Water Company Brasov is currently carrying out a project of over 250 million euros, in 12 administrative territorial units.

The Minister presented, in Brasov, for the representatives of the local business environment present, the financing scheme for SMEs, through which they will be able to access grants between 50,000 euros and 500,000 euros for energy efficiency and green energy production, the overall budget also amounting to 500 million euros.AGERPRES