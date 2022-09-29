Minister Bolos hopes Health Operational Program be approved soon by the EC

The Minister of Investments and European Projects, Marcel Bolos, expressed his hope that the Health Operational Program, with more than 370 million euros to be allocated for medical prevention in Romania, will be approved soon by the European Commission.

Minister Bolos participated in the opening of the International Symposium "Tuberculosis Screening and Migration in Europe", organized by the Marius Nasta Institute of Pneumology, in collaboration with specialists from Research Center Borstel - Leibniz Lung Center in Germany.

Marcel Bolos emphasized that it is the first time Health has a budget of 6 billion euros allocated under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and the Cohesion Policy.

"An impressive amount that if we add to the Health component that we have in the PNRR of 2.6 billion euros, for the first time we have a generous budget of over 6 billion euros allocated to Health, one that must bring the health services in Romania to the level of quality expected by so many patients, but which will have an impact on the increase in the quality of the medical services provided," added Marcel Bolos.AGERPRES