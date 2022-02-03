Minister Bolos visits Government Cloud infrastructure site to check for latest developments

Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation Marcel Bolos went to the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) on Wednesday to inquire into the latest developments in a data centre infrastructure that will house the Government Cloud, the largest and most complex digital transformation project in Romania that will be implemented under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Agerpres reports.

The Government Cloud will be a tool for the digital transformation of the public services to the public and businesses, as well as for digitally transforming the internal flows and processes of public bodies in Romania.STS Director Sorin Balan introduced to Bolos a plan for the commissioning of four data centres under development by STS, on a joint visit to the construction site where construction started on a data centre in Bucharest, reads a Facebook post published by the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation.The Government Cloud infrastructure is based on four data centres - two main and two secondary - in Bucharest, Brasov, Sibiu, and Timisoara.All four data centres are specially designed to house the IT services of public bodies using the most advanced technologies and meeting the highest standards and technical requirements in the area.The development of the data centre infrastructure represents a first stage in this complex project of digital transformation in Romania. At a later stage, public organisations will move to the Government Cloud the digital services they provide to individuals and companies in Romania.