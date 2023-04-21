Minister Burduja: Public and private investment is needed in digital transformation

Minister of Digital Transformation Sebastian Burduja said on Friday in Brasov that investment in digital transformation coming from the ministries and also from the private sector is needed, adding that Romania is still lagging behind in Europe in terms of digital transformation of the economy.

Burduja, who participated on Friday in the Entrepreneurial Caravan at Poiana Brasov organised by the Club of Liberal Business People, launched a challenge to the business community to invest in research and digital transformation, told Agerpres.

"I challenged them to invest in research and development, giving them the example of Israel, where 5% of GDP is dedicated to research, but 90% of the percentage comes from the private sector; in our country, we have 0.5% of GDP, split roughly 50-50% between the public and private sectors, and we also asked them to promote digital transformation tools within the business community because although large companies have adopted new tools -- from a simple presentation website to methods of selling online -- other smaller companies are not there yet. There is research and development incentives - the activity is exempted, in the fiscal code, from certain fees and taxes," said Burduja.

He also mentioned the digital transformation of the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF), saying that the problem will not be solved soon.

"Certain aspects --the virtual private space works, which means that we can pay our dues to ANAF in general in the online environment -- are simple aspects, but the complicated aspects --related to the follow-up, to the increase in the degree of collection -- are not solved. Romania could have solved this problem many years ago, only that another government decided to interrupt a programme with the World Bank; we had paid for a part of the programme on technical assistance and when we were to move on to the implementation, the government decided to stop doing the programme, so some money was lost. The digital transformation of ANAF will not be done overnight, because they no longer have a procurement procedure. Regarding the procurement for the digital transformation of ANAF, it will take six months to a year, and I am speaking in very optimistic terms," said Burduja.

He added that investment is needed in the digital transformation of ministries, noting that the last such investment in healthcare was made ten years ago.