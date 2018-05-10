Minister-delegate Negrescu says Romania's Presidency of EU Council to place citizen forefront

Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu said on Thursday in Alba Iulia that Romania's Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) will put the citizen at the forefront and the need for Europe to meet the expectations of everyday life, to think about policies which can be felt by citizens in their daily lives.

"Here (in Alba Iulia - ed. n.), more than anywhere, we can talk about what Romania's message to Europe is about, especially in the perspective of the forthcoming EU Council Presidency. I refer here to cohesion, to the need for unity, to the need of working together, respecting each other, working on this idea of bringing prosperity, welfare for all Europeans. In fact, today I came with a message, a message from the Prime Minister, who asked me, first of all, to convey to you her greetings and especially to give you assurances that the Romanian Government assumes all the commitments our country has taken at European level and, above all, the commitments that support both the future Presidency at the EU Council, and what our actions are all about, for the celebration of the Centennial Year," said the Minister -delegate for European Affairs in his speech delivered in Alba Iulia, at the reception on the occasion of "Europe Day"," organized by the European Commission Representation in Romania.Victor Negrescu said that Romania has the opportunity this year, and especially in 2019, to mark its role at European level, stating that "the forthcoming EU Council Presidency will put the citizen at the forefront and the need for Europe to respond to the expectations of everyday life, in fact to think about policies that citizens can feel in their everyday life. "He added that the projects that have been implemented in Alba Iulia demonstrate that useful things can be done with European funds and that the cohesion policy helps local development and brings welfare.Victor Negrescu added that next year, for six months, Romania will be able to say that it will be the capital of Europe, when it will also host the summit in Sibiu.Negrescu also announced that there are plans to hold several important meetings in Alba Iulia next year during Romania's Presidency of the EU Council.