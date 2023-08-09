Minister of Agriculture holds consultations with associations in the field regarding modification of CAP Strategic Plan

Conditionalities and minimum requirements for agricultural activity, the active farmer and the eligible hectare were among the topics addressed on Wednesday by the Minister of Agriculture, Florin Barbu, during consultations with the associations in the field regarding the modification of the CAP Strategic Plan - Pillar I - THE LIVER.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) sent to AGERPRES, the consultations concerned aspects related to conditionalities, definitions and minimum requirements for agricultural activity, the active farmer, the eligible hectare, interventions in the plant and animal husbandry sectors.

"The most important aspects addressed concerned the amendment of GAEC 6 - Minimum soil cover to avoid bare soil in periods that are most sensitive (cross-compliance), from September 30 to August 31, and to introduce a clarification related to the surface soil works that can be carried out during the mentioned period. At the same time, within the eco-schemes in the vegetal sector, the sensitive period was reduced to September 15 as a result of the amendment of GAEC 6. As regards the farmers who own areas of permanent meadows, a new GAEC was introduced - GAEC 10 "The prohibition to set fire to the vegetation of meadows permanent," reads the same press release.

Also, a series of changes to the requirements regarding eco-schemes in the plant and livestock sector were presented in order to increase the attractiveness of these interventions, including by proposing increased amounts of payments granted for eco-schemes aimed at animal welfare. In addition, a new form of income-coupled support targeting the silage corn sector was proposed with an estimated payment level of 246 euros/ha.

The Minister of Agriculture emphasized that any modification of the PS must benefit farmers to ensure stability and predictability in the activities they carry out in the field of agriculture.

All the proposals debated today during the consultations will be sent to the European Commission, after their approval in the Monitoring Committee, the Ministry of Agriculture specifies