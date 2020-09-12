Minister of Culture Gheorghiu: We have a problem of specialists for museums in Romania

The Minister of Culture, Bogdan Gheorghiu, on Saturday stated that museums in Romania face "a problem of specialists," one of the options for attracting them being to remunerate them from external funding sources.

"Currently, the Brukenthal Museum [in Sibiu - editor's note]has 127 positions in the organizational chart, only 107 occupied. At the moment (...) we are considering several options and the most efficient, fast and plausible one seems to me to be accessing projects through the Project Management Unit. This unit generally implements projects from Norwegian funds or EU," said Minister of Culture, Bogdan Gheorghiu.According to the Minister of Culture, the most sought-after specialists in the field of museums prefer collaborations with public institutions on externally funded projects, because that way they are better paid."Employees can be hired on the project. If the project is for a period of three years, they are employed on that project and even the salary is financed from the project's funding sources, respectively from external funds. And I think this is the most viable solution, because then you can pay better the specialists and in general, the specialists nowadays, especially the very sought after ones, prefer such collaborations, in which they can have a greater flexibility in carrying out their activity," specified the Minister of Culture, Bogdan Gheorghiu.The Minister of Culture, Bogdan Gheorghiu, together with the Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan visited on Saturday the Brukenthal National Museum in Sibiu.