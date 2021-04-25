Minister of Culture welcomes organization of COVID vaccination marathon on May 7, 8 and 9 at National Library

On Sunday, Culture Minister Bogdan Gheorghiu welcomed the fact that the head of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita accepted the proposal of the Ministry of Culture to have a vaccination center set up in the parking lot of the National Library of Romania.

"I thank Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita for accepting the proposal of the Ministry of Culture to organize a vaccination center in the parking lot of the National Library! Health and Culture have pooled their resources together for the good of Romanians! If we want to go to the movies, to the theater or to concerts, we need to get vaccinated! We are waiting for you on May 7, 8 and 9, in the parking lot of the Library!," Gheorghiu wrote on Facebook.

The CNCAV head Valeriu Gheorghita announced on Saturday evening, on private broadcaster Antena 3, that a vaccination marathon will be organized in Bucharest between May 7 and 9.

"This vaccination marathon will take place on May 7-9 in Bucharest. And I can say, for the first time, there will most likely be two locations. At the Palace Hall and the National Library. (...) We want about 50 streams, 50 vaccination offices, which means - if we talk about two and a half days of vaccination - more than 15,000 people could be vaccinated in a single weekend.We will determine the type of vaccine, most likely we are talking about the Pfizer vaccine. Also, without the need to make an appointment, we need to have a promotion of the event so that as many people as possible can find out. And, through coming in directly, they will be vaccinated," said Valeriu Gheorghita.

He mentioned that people who want to get vaccinated only need to present their identity card.