Minister of Economy cautions digital signature on statements for Emergency Situation Certificate is mandatory

The statements for the issuance of the Emergency Situation Certificate must be uploaded with the applicant's digital signature in the application of the Ministry of Economy - prevenire.gov.ro, which has become operational on Sunday evening, the relevant minister,Virgil Popescu stated on Monday.

"Last night, at around 9:00 hrs, we uploaded the functional application on the website of the Ministry of Economy, it can be accessed at prevenire.gov.ro, it is ready for use, but I would like to caution you that every applicant for a Certificate [for Emergency Situation] having entered their data must remember that this declaration must be uploaded with the digital signature, otherwise the certificate is automatically revoked a few seconds after being verified. I accessed the site this morning and I saw that there are some Emergency Certificates revoked because they were not uploaded with the digital signature. Signing by the applicants is mandatory and the digital signature is verified in the national directory of digital signatures," Virgil Popescu told private broadcaster Digi 24.

The Minister of Economy explained that the application procedure can be resumed if the document was initially revoked due to the digital signature missing from the filled out form.

"Because the financial statements can only be submitted to the National Agency for Fiscal Administration - ANAF with the digital signature, there is automatically an ANAF officer authorised to handle the digital signature. (...) There is no problem, however, because the operation can be resumed even if the certificate was initially obtained without a digital signature and revoked, it can be resumed and a digital certificate can be obtained. Please pay attention to this. There are not many emergency certificates revoked, but we wanted the economic operators to be very careful to upload the documents with the digital signature," said Virgil Popescu.

On the other hand, the Economy minister said that in his opinion, a negative budgetary adjustment is not necessary.

"I had a discussion last night with the Finance minister and from my point of view and that of the Ministry of Economy, I do not think that a negative budget adjustment is appropriate, because it's not long and I would like us to start pumping money into the economy, including through those financing projects by which micro, small and medium-sized enterprises are directly financed through state aid, through grants. Let us wait for the budget adjustment project, wait for the Ministry of Finance to present it," said Popescu.

A government meeting is scheduled this Monday, having the budget adjustment on the agenda. AGERPRES