 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Minister Rafila: Today we've concluded assessment for development of structures to control hospital infections

rafila ministerul sanatatii

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, said that the assessment for the development of structures dealing with infection control in hospitals was completed on Friday, told Agerpres.

"Today we've completed the assessment for the development of the structures that will deal with infection control in hospitals. You know that through PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) we had such an activity where we had to finance at least 25 health units. We managed to expand their number to 60. The assessment is done. Their list will be put up for consultations, after which we will sign the financing agreements. We have already completed this activity on the outpatients side and we will return to the outpatients with details as well. Starting next week, we will be able to start signing the financing agreements for hospitals - the list of the 27 hospitals from the National Recovery and Resilience Program that must be built by the middle of 2026," said the minister.

The Minister of Health participated on Friday in a press conference at the "Grigore Alexandrescu" Children's Emergency Hospital, which focused on the first pediatric liver transplant performed in this centre.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.