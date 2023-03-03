Minister Rafila: Today we've concluded assessment for development of structures to control hospital infections

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, said that the assessment for the development of structures dealing with infection control in hospitals was completed on Friday, told Agerpres.

"Today we've completed the assessment for the development of the structures that will deal with infection control in hospitals. You know that through PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) we had such an activity where we had to finance at least 25 health units. We managed to expand their number to 60. The assessment is done. Their list will be put up for consultations, after which we will sign the financing agreements. We have already completed this activity on the outpatients side and we will return to the outpatients with details as well. Starting next week, we will be able to start signing the financing agreements for hospitals - the list of the 27 hospitals from the National Recovery and Resilience Program that must be built by the middle of 2026," said the minister.

The Minister of Health participated on Friday in a press conference at the "Grigore Alexandrescu" Children's Emergency Hospital, which focused on the first pediatric liver transplant performed in this centre.