The Ministry for Romanians Abroad (MRP) is organizing for the first time the Gala "100 for the Centenary," where 10 successful Romanians, true role models and examples of involvement in keeping and promoting national identity abroad, from 10 countries with significant Romanian communities, will recover symbolic distinctions from the Government.

Thus, according to a release of the MRP on Monday remitted to AGERPRES, the project will be launched on May 16, at the Hotel de Ville - Grand Place de Bruxelles, in Belgium, in the presence of the Minister for Romanians Abroad, Natalia-Elena Intotero, the members of the diplomatic mission of Romania in Brussels, the representatives of the Romanians associations in the territory, of the Romanian language mass media, local authorities and all Romanians interested to participate.The event is the first of a series included in the MRP agenda, and it will be repeated in the United States of America (Washington), Portugal (Lisbon), France (Paris), Spain (Madrid), Greece (Athens), Germany (Berlin), UK (London) and Israel (Jerusalem).Moreover, on the occasion of her visit to Belgium, Minister Natalia-Elena Intotero will also attend the Romanian Traditional Costume Day. In order to celebrate the uniqueness of the Romanian traditions, the Brussels City Hall ordered that the Manneken Pis statues, which is one of the Belgian Capital's main tourist attractions, to be dressed in a Romanian traditional attire, as a Romanian folk dancer, reads the release.