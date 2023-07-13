Ministry of Environment, partner in organizing Cavalliada Romsilva Cup

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Forestry (MMAP) and the Romsilva Stud Farms are joining the Cavalliada team which is organizing, from July 14 to 16, 2023, in Cernica Forest, the first edition of the only equestrian endurance competition in Romania, held exclusively in forest, the MMAP informs in a press release.

Pantelimon Town Hall and Ilfov County Council also contribute to the creation of a unique event in Romania for horse-riding enthusiasts, but also for nature lovers who want to know more about "this noble sport of mind, body and soul, which perfectly combines the grace of the horses with the skill of the rider"."I congratulate the organizers of the Cavalliada Cup, which I understand marks several important firsts: the only equestrian endurance route in Romania exclusively in the forest, zero fees for competitors, organization at international standards. The event is an ideal example of capitalizing on the recreational, cultural and historical potential of urban forests that have more than landscape value and benefits such as: air purification, sound buffer or dust and heat absorption. It is important to also focus on the educational aspect, on the idea that the forest can be a space where anyone, but especially young people, can learn the role and benefits of forests. I welcome the presence and involvement of the Romsilva Stud Farms in organizing this unique equestrian event in Europe and I hope that it is only the beginning of a collaboration that gives us all the chance to discover the wonderful world of a sport noble with miraculous effects on the body in general. I wish success to the participants in the competition and a quality time to those who will spend their weekend in a perfect meeting space for the whole family, friends and lovers of horse-riding", Minister of the Environment Mircea Fechet said.The event will enjoy the presence of Elisabeta Lipa, president of the National Agency for Sport, a reference name in Romanian and world sports, champion of Romania for 25 times.The participants will have a well-designed route in Cernica Forest, the contest tests being both the traditional ones, specific to an endurance contest, where the jurors will appreciate the skill of the riders and the ability to control the horses, as well as some new ones, in which points will be scored the originality and style of the riders.The Cavalliada Romsilva Cup is also a lifestyle event, with free entry, which offers many relaxing activities in nature: working equitation and equigames, shows, horse rides in arenas, obstacle courses, parade of the Romanian Gendarmerie on horseback, food court, playgrounds for children, karaoke evening.