Ministry of Finance publishes Romania's Green Bonds Framework

The Ministry of Finance published Romania's Green Bonds Framework, a reference document for the issuance of sovereign green bonds to finance expenditure on projects that contribute directly to Romania's environmental and sustainable development objectives.

According to a Ministry of Finance press release issued on Friday, the initiative reaffirms Romania's commitment to the 2030 sustainable development goals and national contributions under the Paris Agreement, Agerpres informs.

By issuing green bonds, the Ministry of Finance aims to promote the transition to a greener economy, to further diversify the investor base for government securities and to attract investors who are exclusively or predominantly interested in financial instruments that generate a positive environmental or social beneficial impact, namely an improved governance framework.

"From the development of the metro network, railways and the establishment of new urban forest areas, these are all examples of projects that we will be able to finance through investors interested in this type of bonds," said Minister of Finance Marcel Bolos.