Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets non-adoption by UN Security Council of draft resolution on situation in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said on Saturday that it regrets the UN Security Council's failure to adopt a draft resolution on the situation in Ukraine.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets the failure of the UN Security Council (UNSC), meeting on February 25, 2022, to adopt the draft resolution on the situation in Ukraine. The draft was voted on by a majority of eleven members of the UNSC, but was rejected because of the veto of the Russian Federation, a permanent member of this UN body. Three other states abstained," reads a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to AGERPRES.According to the source, Romania co-sponsored, together with a group of over 80 states, the draft resolution initiated by the United States of America and Albania, as members of the Security Council."The draft strongly condemns the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine and calls for the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the Russian military forces from the territory of Ukraine, as well as the annulment, by the Russian Federation, of the decision on the status of certain areas in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine. Also, the text includes references to the Minsk Agreements and to the activity of the international working formats (Normandy format and the Trilateral Contact Group), as well as to the need for unhindered access to international humanitarian assistance, against the background of the flagrant violation of the international humanitarian law and the human rights abuses caused by the aggression against Ukraine," the MAE release reads.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs specifies that Romania will continue to promote this draft resolution and will plead for its adoption by the UN General Assembly in the next period.