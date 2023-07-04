Ministry of Health: 510 new cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 in the past week

The Ministry of Health informs on Tuesday that, between June 26 and July 2, 510 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered.

According to the same source, 118 of the new cases from last week are in reinfected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after their previous infection.

Until now, 3,407,995 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in Romania. The incidence recorded at 14 days is 0.04.

Last week, 3,025 RT-PCR tests and 26,677 rapid antigen tests were carried out.

Up to this date, at the national level, 13,906,419 RT-PCR tests and 13,781,219 rapid antigenic tests have been processed.