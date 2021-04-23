Ministry of Health approves post-COVID-19 recovery protocol

Health Minister Ioana Mihaila signed an order for the approval of the physical and post-COVID-19 rehabilitation medicine protocol, which aims to improve the physical condition of patients who have been infected with the new coronavirus, as well as "increasing their ability to return to a quality life."

"Such a protocol was needed for the assessment and therapeutic management of complex disabilities resulting from SARS-CoV-2 infection. Patients who have had the disease, especially those with severe forms, should benefit from recovery medical services. COVID-19 is a disease with multiple organ damage and can cause respiratory, cardiac, neurological, musculoskeletal, psychological sequelae. The effects of the disease can extend over varying periods of time, affecting the quality of patients' life. Continuing their medical rehabilitation will allow close monitoring, the restoration of functionality and work capacity will shorten the time to returning to a normal life," said Health Minister Ioana Mihaila, quoted in a press release.

According to the quoted source, the health minister also approved the order updating the medical treatment protocol for patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in accordance with the latest medical studies and the recommendations of the World Health Organization and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.Thus, the treatment of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 was adapted in accordance with "the latest considerations related to antiviral medication".At the same time, a new chapter has been introduced, with recommendations for family doctors who treat infected patients at home."The two treatment protocols were drawn up by the specialized committees of the Ministry of Health. The orders of the health minister containing the new medical provisions will be published today in the Official Journal," the release mentioned.