Ministry of Health distributes new batch of Remdesivir to hospitals with COVID-19 patients

forbes.ro
Remdesivir

The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday having distributed a new batch of 5,692 vials of Remdesivir to healthcare facilities in Romania with beds that treat COVID-19 patients.

According to an information note from the Ministry of Health, they are 5,692 vials of Remdesivir 100 mg out of 24,160 purchased under a subsequent contract under a framework agreement concluded by the European Commission with the manufacturer on behalf of the EU member states.

"The drug has reached 98 hospitals across the country for the treatment of patients with mild cases of SARS-CoV-2. The criteria for the distribution of the drug took into account the minimum demand of vials/patient treated and the number of patients admitted in wards and in intensive care units that require administration," according to the ministry.

