Ministry of Health establishes call-center to provide information on potassium iodide

The Ministry of Health will establish, starting on Wednesday, a call center where specialists will answer questions about potassium iodide pills used, in the event of a nuclear incident that would increase radiation levels.

According to a press release on Tuesday, the call center will be linked to the telephone number 021/317.40.06 from Monday to Thursday between 8.30 am and 4.30 pm, and on Friday between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm.

The Ministry of Health has also developed the General Information Guide with information on the conditions for the administration of 65 mg potassium iodide, the recommended doses, how and when treatment should be started. The guide is posted on www.ms.ro.

The Ministry of Health announces that it has started the information campaign regarding the administration of potassium iodide pills. These pills should only be given in case of exposure to radioactive iodine, as a result of a nuclear incident, within the first six hours after the announcement by the authorities, in a single dose, Agerpres informs.