Ministry of Health says 2030 strategy establishes vaccination not mandatory

The Ministry of Health (MS) informs, on Monday, that the draft government decision on the national vaccination strategy in Romania until 2030, which was put up for public debate the other day, does not impose mandatory vaccination, including in schools.

"The vaccination strategy does not impose mandatory vaccination, but it gives the right to everyone, especially patients with chronic diseases, to be vaccinated for free, if they wish. Compensation for vaccines is contrary to the principle of obligation, and Romania is currently taking this important step for adolescents and adults,", reads a press release of the Ministry of Health.

It also shows that vaccination will not be mandatory even in schools.

"In schools, vaccination will not be mandatory! By joint order of the Minister of Health and Education, there are measures to be taken by the educational units in special epidemiological situations (for example, measles outbreak). In such situations, unvaccinated children must stay at home, until the outbreak is extinguished, in order to be protected against the disease," the aforementioned press release states.

According to the same source, the project aims to achieve the maximum benefits of vaccination in Romania, by ensuring fair access to safe and effective vaccination services, which will contribute to a better state of health of the population.